LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One woman was arrested following a fatal stabbing in the southwest valley.
About 5 a.m. on Dec. 7, Las Vegas police officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 9600 block of Pine River Lane near Silverado Ranch, according to a release.
Las Vegas police arrested 29-year-old Grissel Gonzaga who was found near the crime scene.
Officers discovered an adult male suffering from head trauma and an apparent puncture wound, according to police. He was transported to St. Rose Sienna Hospital where he later died. The female victim was treated on scene.
According to a homicide investigation, the male and female victims were in a relationship. Gonzaga had been in a previously relationship with the female victim, but had broken up a few months prior, according to Las Vegas police. Gonzaga reportedly forced her way into the residence, struggling with the couple, injuring the female and ultimately killing the boyfriend.
Gonzaga was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where she faces an open murder charge.
The coroner's office will identify the cause and manner of death of the victims.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
