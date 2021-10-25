LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman accused of theft of government money admitted to dismembering her husband and throwing his body in the trash, according to court records.
Law enforcement say Nancy Shedleski of Las Vegas received retirement benefits for her husband, named as "J.P.S." in court documents, for four years after his death in August 2015, totaling about $24,000.
In June, the Social Security Administration was contacted anonymously about Shedleski. The SSA had no initial report of J.P.S.'s death.
In July 2019, an agent with the SSA said after attempts to reach her, she contacted the Las Vegas office stating she and her husband were living together in an apartment. In December 2019, they contacted her at the apartment, in which she said her husband was on a country-wide "walkabout."
In the same interview, she then told them he disappeared in August 2015, then said he died around Aug. 28, 2015 in Pennsylvania.
In a January 2020 interview, she told agents she dismembered his body, "packaging the body parts and throwing them in the trash." She confirmed to agents that she notified her family, but there was no funeral, burial or cremation of her husband.
"She admitted that she used the funds to pay for her own personal living expenses, and that she submitted change of address forms for both herself and J.P.S. when she moved from Pennsylvania to Nevada in September 2017," the complaint filed in federal court states.
The complaint stated if she had reported his death, she would have received $14,000 in survivor's benefit in 2019.
Records show Shedleski posted bond on Oct. 25.
