LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman accused of stabbing and killing her 2-year-old son in March pleaded guilty Wednesday to first degree murder, according to court officials.
Cristina Moya, 21, was accused of killing Martin Moises Velazquez on Feb. 25 after the boy was found with multiple stab wounds in a family home in the south valley.
According to the arrest report, Las Vegas police were called to conduct a welfare check at a cousin's home where Moya was staying.
When officers arrived, family told police that both Moya and Velazquez were dead. A cousin told police Moya had stabbed Velazquez and then cut herself. The cousin said Moya made a comment that "she cut her baby because it was her child and that she could," according to the report.
Moya's sentencing was set for Aug. 7 at 9:30 a.m.
