LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a 25-year-old woman they said left her dog locked in a hot car twice within a two-week period.
Alexandra Evans was arrested on July 9 and faces a charge of willful or malicious torture/maim/kill a dog or cat.
According to her arrest report, police were called about 5:30 p.m. Friday to the Goodwill store on West Flamingo Road. The caller told police a dog was barking inside a four-door SUV with the windows rolled up. Citing the National Weather Service, police said it was 111 degrees Fahrenheit at the time.
When police arrived, they said the small white dog, named Rio, was panting heavily, looked in distress and had no water. The car was in direct sunlight, locked and not running. An officer broke the passenger window to get the dog out and put Rio in his patrol car with air conditioning.
The officer arriving officer went inside to find the owner. Evans came forward as the owner and told police she was "only inside for 10 minutes" and that her boyfriend had the keys. She was detained and found to have municipal court warrants in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson.
When Clark County animal control arrived, they told the officers they encountered Rio on June 27 when the dog was locked in the same vehicle outside the Wild Wild West Casino. At the time, animal control said the inside of the vehicle was 113F. They took possession of Rio and placed the dog at The Animal Foundation. Evans claimed the dog and was cited.
"In a two-week period, Evans has placed her dog Rio in two dangerous situations where serious injury could have been caused to Rio or even death," police wrote in the report. "Heatstroke for dogs can happen within 15 minutes of exposure in these situations."
Evans is being held at Clark County Detention Center on $3,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on July 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.