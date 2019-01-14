LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman is facing an attempted murder charge after police records said she stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the neck on Christmas Eve.
Jennifer Roundtree, 27, is also facing a domestic battery charge in the fight that happened Dec. 24 at a gas station near South Buffalo Drive and West Flamingo Road.
Nearing midnight on the day of the incident, police records said the two had agreed to meet on his lunch break for him to see his 6-year-old child.
When Roundtree arrived, witnesses told police the two got into a verbal argument. When the victim opened Roundtree's car to get his daughter out, a witness told police she shoved the victim and tried to close the door.
Then, Roundtree swung at the victim with a knife, severing his carotid artery. He was rushed to University Medical Center Trauma with the life-threatening injury, police said.
Officials later stated the cut required 16 staples and that he had lost 90 percent of his blood, requiring a blood transfusion.
In an interview with the victim at a later date, he told police Roundtree was on the phone after she "poked him" in the neck and she told the person she was speaking with that she "had just stabbed (victim)."
After the victim's neck was cut, the victim's fiancee told police she went into the gas station to call 911 and that Roundtree threatened to stab her, too.
A detailed description of surveillance footage at the gas station appeared to corroborate all witnesses' statements.
Roundtree drove away from the scene in her white Dodge Avenger before police arrived. She was found and arrested Thursday.
Roundtree was expected in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 28.
