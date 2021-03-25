LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman was arrested Monday in the suspected shooting death of her husband near Twain Ave. and El Capitan Way, police said Thursday.
About 11:01 p.m. on March 22, officers responded to the 9000 block of West Katie Ave. to a reported shooting inside a home. Arriving units found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died on scene.
The man's wife, 37-year-old Emily Ikuta, told authorities he shot himself, but evidence at the scene indicated to police that his death was not a suicide.
Ikuta was arrested and booked on an open murder with a deadly weapon charge.
The identity of the victim and cause and manner of his death will be determined by a Clark County Coroner's Office investigation.
Ikuta remains in custody. An arrest warrant return hearing is scheduled for Friday, March 26 at 8 a.m. before Judge Harmony Letizia.
Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
