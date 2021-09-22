LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas announced it's received a grant to help advance internet connectivity in lower-income neighborhoods.
The Economic Development Administration awarded more than $1.6 million to the city for its Corridor of Hope Wi-Fi Project. Connectivity improvements are planned for the city's "Corridor of Hope" downtown where social and homeless services are concentrated.
The project will provide Wi-Fi connectivity to individuals living in the corridor to assist with education, employment, and job training to connect to these services from home at no charge, said a press release from the city.
"It is crucial that all of our residents have opportunity and access to the tools that will help them to be successful," Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said.
The goal is to provide a minimum service of 25 megabytes per second down and 5 megabytes per second up. The city said most individuals in the coverage area can expect to receive higher speeds.
The funds will help pay for installation of nine structures (antennas, radios and transport equipment) on existing city streetlight poles at the following locations:
- SW corner of E. Owens Ave. & N. Bruce St.
- SE corner of E. Owens Ave. & N. Eastern Ave.
- SE corner of N. Mojave Rd. & E. Owens Ave.
- NW corner of W. Vegas Dr. & N. Tonopah Dr.
- NW corner of E. St. Louis Ave. & Las Vegas Blvd. S.
- NW corner of W Owens Ave. & N. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd.
- SE corner of Harrison Ave. & D St.
- SW corner of W. Washington Ave. & N. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd.
- SW corner of E. Bonanza Rd. & N. Eastern Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.