LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The Chinese New Year is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of tourists from China to Las Vegas this week.
The holiday kicks off February 5 and lasts 15 days. The valley’s attractions like Chinese New Year in the Desert, casino spectacles, and local food, make it a global Chinese New Year destination.
According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Las Vegas welcomed 260,000 guests from China, an increase of 11.7 percent from the previous year.
"The Chinese understand like we all do that life so precious. And sometimes we get so busy it's important to take time to celebrate life and the most important things like family and friends,” said Derek Uehara, the master of ceremonies for Chinese New Year in the Desert. “Isn't that what Las Vegas is all about? Celebration non-stop!"
Uehara told FOX5 the characteristics of the pig are diligence, generosity and compassion. Local China town businesses are already starting to see some of that generosity first-hand. Restaurants and business fronts were full of tourists and locals celebrating the new year.
"There's about 150 restaurant owners in our Chamber,” said Sonny Vinuya, President of the Asian Chamber of Commerce. “They experience a significant increase whenever there's a holiday or a big event in town… A third of their business comes from tourists on holidays like Chinese New Year.”
Here are some of the big events for Chinese New Year in the Desert.
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019: Kick-Off Dinner & Ribbon-Cutting (SOLD OUT)
Fashion Show Las Vegas
5:30pm-7:30p.m.
A ticketed V.I.P. dinner includes a family-style dinner and cocktails sponsored by Remy Martin, lions blessing, traditional dance performances, and a cultural fashion runway show. Tickets can be purchased for $125 at CNY-LasVegas.Eventbrite.com.
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019: Parade
Fremont Street Downtown Las Vegas
11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
The Vegas Golden Knights are the Title Parade Sponsor and Chance, the team mascot, and the team’s drumline, the Drumbots, will officially kick off the Spring Festival Parade! In its seventh year, the parade, featuring gorgeous floats, elaborate costumes, and dragons, is quickly becoming a Las Vegas tradition that entertains thousands who come to watch. Live stream coverage of the parade will also be made available for viewing worldwide. The parade starts at Fremont Street/11th Street and ends at 7th Street.
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 - Parade After Party
Downtown Container Park
12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
The family-friendly celebration will include lion dances, youth hockey clinic by Vegas Golden Knights, martial arts demonstrations, acrobats, traditional Chinese music performances and folk dances. Children can make lanterns and free t-shirts in the craft area throughout the day. All entertainment is free and open to the public.
4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Due to popular demand, we conclude the day of festivities with “Dance-4-for-a-Cause” benefiting the Las Vegas China Town Lions Club and the Las Vegas Vietnamese-American Lions Club. Participation is free; however, attendees are encouraged to bring toiletries, socks, and basic needs to help the less fortunate in our community. This year’s theme is “Building Community through Dance!”
Additional information and an updated schedule can be found at http://www.CNYintheDesert.com
About Chinese New Year in the Desert™
Chinese New Year in the Desert™ is striving to create the largest annual lunar celebration in the United States. As a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, their mission is to continually increase awareness about the Asian American Pacific Islander culture as it relates to the Lunar New Year celebration; and to attract ever-increasing numbers of tourists to Las Vegas.
