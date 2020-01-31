LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A whopping 42.5 million visitors flocked to Las Vegas in 2019, according to numbers released this week by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
The 42.5 million visitors in 2019 is up from the previous year of 42.1 million visitors.
Among those guests, the city welcomed a record 6.6 million meeting or convention attendees last year beating the previous record set in 2017 and a 2.3 percent increase over 2018, according to the LVCVA.
The agency says that resort partners benefited from industry-leading occupancy rates of 88.9 percent and a 2.9 percent increase from last year in average daily room rates.
The LVCVA expects Las Vegas to continue to be attract strong visitation as the city will host the NFL Draft in April and the Las Vegas Raiders will debut the team's $2 billion Allegiant Stadium for the 2020-2021 NFL season.
Tourism generates $58 billion annually in Southern Nevada and the Las Vegas Valley, the LVCVA said in a news release. The industry supports nearly 370,000 local jobs, representing about 40 percent of employment within Clark County.
