LAS VEGAS (FOX 5)-- Marriage licenses in Clark County were down 22% in 2020. A lack of tourists and specifically international guests during the pandemic has contributed to the decline. However, Valentine’s Day is typically one of the busiest days of the year for weddings in Las Vegas.
A Little White Chapel owner Charlotte Richards said that will still be the case this Valentine’s Day.
The chapel has already booked 150 weddings for Sunday and expects lots of walk-ins too. The historic A Little White Chapel has several different venues including a drive-thru ceremony called the tunnel of love. The drive-thru has been extremely popular during the pandemic, according to Richards.
"A lot of people come with their cars or motorcycles, all kinds of different ways. On Valentine's Day we're going to have a little band here. They're going to only play love music," Richards said.
Richards said they get lots of local guests in addition to visitors. FOX5 was there during one Las Vegas couple's wedding ceremony Friday afternoon.
The Zhang’s said when they booked their wedding reservation a few months ago they were only allowed to have three guests, but then they were told they can have as many as 15 in the Little White Chapel.
"We have to wear a mask, and for this case there are things we are missing we cannot take off the mask and kiss the bride,” said Bo Zhang who was married today.
"There's going be a lot more weddings this weekend. I really want the world to know that love is beautiful. If you got the right one," Richards said.
