LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Little Vegas Chapel is celebrating numerically significant palindrome dates in December with holiday-themed packages.
Palindrome dates are considered lucky days. There are a total of 38 palindrome dates taking place in the 21st century.
This December, palindrome dates include 12-1-21 through 12-9-21. Couples can choose from nine different unique wedding packages for their big day honoring the nine consecutive palindrome dates.
Eight of the holiday packages offered during these days are titled All I Want for Christmas is You, Naughty and Nice, Jingle Down the Aisle, The Gift of Forever, Santa Baby, We’ll be Married for Christmas, Meet Me Under the Mistletoe, and Not So Silent Night range from $75 to $777. The ninth package is the Elvis & The Pink Cadillac. It includes transportation in the chapel’s iconic Pink Cadillac to and from the hotel, an Elvis officiant, three songs by the King, a walking photo tour, professional photography, 25 digital images, video recording of ceremony, 12 rose bouquet and matching boutonniere, unity candle ceremony, copy of Elvis and Priscilla's marriage license, officiated license or ceremony certificate, witness provided if needed, and up to 18 guests. The cost for this package is $1,212 after tax.
In addition to the holiday-themed packages, couples and their guests can enjoy the decorated lobby transformed into a winter wonderland.
Ceremony time slots for this promotion are limited. Couples must call (702) 385-5683 to book a reservation.
