LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- What about us? That's what water polo players are asking. As young athletes are allowed to compete in other sports, the pool is still off limits. FOX5 spoke to one coach who is trying to change that.
Mark St. John, a volunteer coach with Team Vegas Water Polo, wants to host a series of water polo tournaments in Las Vegas and Henderson, but he's been told no.
Since the sport is not offered in local high schools, young athletes have nowhere to compete and right now can't even practice.
“We still have to be 6 feet apart, no contact,” St. John explained.
Current state guidelines classify water polo as a sport with a "high risk of transmission."
St. John contends that is simply not the case and other states don't think so either.
“We've actually had to have practices in Utah to have contact,” St. John shared.
Since water polo is played in a highly chlorinated environment (which kills the COVID-19) and chlorine gases hover above the water’s surface acting as an additional disinfectant, St. John argues there is an extremely low risk of transmission.
Water polo player Harry Peterson worries about falling behind and it costing him a scholarship. Neighboring states including California, Utah, and Arizona are already allowing full contact water polo.
“I want all the shooting drills. I want all the passing, all the swimming, but what I really need to get in shape and prepare for my future is be able to play with my peers… get some games,” Peterson said.
Nevada also once classified lacrosse as a high-risk sport, but it has been reclassified.
Coach St. John is now trying to plead the case for water polo to the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force.
“I’d like us to be treated the same way the NIA sports are treated. These kids have chosen a sport that they love, it just happens to not be offered as a varsity program at their schools,” St. John added.
