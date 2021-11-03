LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Valley Water District on Tuesday voted to adopt a new regulation that includes prohibiting the use of Colorado River water for new golf courses.
The regulation would be a part of a service rule, which would support regional conservation goals. The board of directors, comprised of Clark County Commissioners and water district General Manager John Entsminger, voted at its regular Nov. 2 meeting to approve the service rule change.
The board also are considering imposing charges and fees for water theft, as part of the rule.
An advisory group to the Southern Nevada Water Authority is expected to review the regulations in the next six weeks and provide recommendations for the SNWA board. The water authority board is expected to review the regulations in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.