Colorado River-Pipeline

FILE - In this July 20, 2014 file photo, a bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line near Hoover Dam on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Valley Water District on Tuesday voted to adopt a new regulation that includes prohibiting the use of Colorado River water for new golf courses.

The regulation would be a part of a service rule, which would support regional conservation goals. The board of directors, comprised of Clark County Commissioners and water district General Manager John Entsminger, voted at its regular Nov. 2 meeting to approve the service rule change. 

The board also are considering imposing charges and fees for water theft, as part of the rule. 

An advisory group to the Southern Nevada Water Authority is expected to review the regulations in the next six weeks and provide recommendations for the SNWA board. The water authority board is expected to review the regulations in January. 

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.