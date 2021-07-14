LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Experts say if people don't conserve water in Southern Nevada, it’ll be a big problem in 20 years.
"We're in the midst of the longest sustained drought that we've seen on the Colorado River," said Corey Enus with the Las Vegas Water District. "Over the past couple of years, water use has started to tick up again here in our community."
For years, experts have warned about lowering lake levels.
"Right now, we're poised to be able to meet current and future water demands, but all of that starts with water conservation and using our water efficiently," Enus said.
That's where Devyn Choltko steps in.
"We drive around the city and look for water waste, patrol if you will," Choltko said.
Choltko is a water waste investigator who works to help water conservation efforts outside homes.
"What we're looking for are things like too much water leaving a property, broken sprinklers, any sort of leak," Choltko said. "From there, we will educate the homeowner or property owner on what the issue on the property is. We're kind of those eyes for the property owners, the homeowners, because not everyone's going out and looking at their irrigation when it's running."
When Choltko sees a violation, she'll leave some paperwork for the property owner or knock on the door. But after that, it can get pricey.
"If the issue is not resolved, it will go into the fee process," Choltko said. "The first fee starts at $80 and doubles from there."
Overall, the goal is to educate people on what they need to do to help the community as a whole.
"We're not trying to be the bad guy," Choltko said. "We're not here to make everyone take out their grass. If your grass is something you want to keep, we're here to help you water it effectively with the least amount of water waste."
The water district said one of the best things you can do to conserve water is to water during the correct times. Summer restrictions say you cannot water between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. or on Sunday.
(1) comment
Maybe you should just put a cap on building permits until Lake Mead has a more sustainable water supply.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.