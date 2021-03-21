LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There is a high demand for Uber and Lyft rides in Las Vegas, but not enough drivers on the road.
People in the valley, as well as across the country, are experiencing long wait times, with some users reporting waiting for hours.
FOX5 went to Fremont Street on Saturday night and talked with Brian Grant, who was visiting from Chicago. Grant said this is the worst he's ever seen it.
“I think the most we’ve waited, about two hours almost, to get an Uber. We’re constantly getting no cars available for Uber and Lyft and even when a car is available it’s 30-40 minutes wait," Grant said.
He even tried renting a car.
"We tried to rent a car, just cause how bad it is, and then there’s no cars available,” Grant said.
Lyft provided a statement on Sunday saying they're seeing demand coming back in a "big way":
We are seeing demand for rides come back in a big way — America is ready to start moving again. Last week, rideshare volume reached a new record level for 2021 and was our biggest week since March 2020. To meet demand, we are working diligently to adjust to the current landscape and are investing to increase the number of drivers on the platform to provide the best experience. With new vaccines on the horizon and signs of recovery across the country, it’s a great time to be driving.
FOX5 talked with a woman on Sunday who drives for Uber in Las Vegas. She's been a driver for four years, but asked to remain anonymous in press.
"This week I drove seven days. I mean, if you want to make money, you’re going to have to get out there and you have to work,” the woman said.
One of the multiple explanations for the shortage in drivers is unemployment.
"They’re going to be getting an extension out till September, they get an extra $300 a week, before they were also getting that it’s stopped for a while but now they’re getting it again. And I understand, I mean I do understand why they are staying home and not driving however you can make more money with Uber, you just have to put in the time,” the Uber driver said.
The woman said when she turns on her app from Green Valley, where she lives, she sees people needing rides from the airport.
"But inevitably my first ride will be all the way from Henderson to the airport to get people. I get to the airport sometimes, Terminal 1 and there must be two hundred people waiting and no cars to pick them up,” she said.
She said the lack of tips is not helping, but that has always been an issue. On average she completes 18-20 trips a day.
“I don’t know what to do with it all. I can't keep up with it, which is a good thing, I’m not unhappy,” she said.
FOX5 asked Uber for an interview or statement regarding the shortages but did not get a response on Sunday.
