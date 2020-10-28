Vegas Airport Passengers

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas' visitation in September was up 10.9% compared to August. 

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Las Vegas welcomed 1,074,300 leisure visitors last month, which was up from the 1.5 million visitors in August. 

The increase comes after additional casinos including Tropicana and Park MGM reopened in September. 

Based on a weighted average of roughly 133,000 guest rooms at hotels open in Las Vegas following a nearly three-month shutdown, average total occupancy was at 46.8%, weekend occupancy at 66.1% and midweek occupancy at 38.5%. 

