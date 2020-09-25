LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas veterinarian office recently pulled a full-size blanket out of a Burmese python that had accidentally eaten it.
Highlighted on TikTok, the video posted by the vet shows Aurora, the 13-foot, 52 lb. python, as the team removed the blanket.
The video shows the full process, from anesthesia to the never-ending rope of blanket being removed. The end of the video shows the team celebrate, saying they saved the snake's life.
Jennifer Wessel, the snake's owner, said she may have confused the scent of the bedding as part of the meal ... swallowing it whole.
That's when she called the Las Vegas Veterinary Specialty Center.
"We were able to grab ahold of the blanket, and then we used slow steady pressure while all of our helpers were helping to push the blanket up as we were pulling," vet Nicole Smee said. "It was a huge relief, it was a big deal for our hospital."
"They do have hooked back teeth in their mouth, about 300 teeth that just hook backwards, so it was truly incredible to pull it back out, a medical phenomenon," said Wessell.
Aurora was recovering fine on Friday night.
WARNING: The video below may be graphic to some audiences.
