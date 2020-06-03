LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Yogurtland is celebrating class of 2020 graduates on Wednesday by offering free frozen yogurt at Las Vegas-based Yogurtland locations.
According to a news release, on Wednesday, June 3 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., high school and college graduates can visit their local Yogurtland and fill up a free cup of 8 oz. yogurt with their choice of yogurt and toppings. In order to claim the free deal, graduates can either wear their cap and gown or show proof of being a 2020 graduate, the release said.
There are 11 Las Vegas Valley Yogurtland stores participating in the free giveaway:
6587 LAS VEGAS BLVD SOUTH
9516 W. FLAMINGO RD
9055 S. EASTERN AVE
5635 CENTENNIAL CENTER BLVD
7290 W. LAKE MEAD
2272 S. NELLIS BLVD. #4
6050 N. DECATUR, SUITE 101
509D N. STEPHANIE STREET
7060 S RAINBOW BLVD.
3200 S. LAS VEGAS BLVD.
8780 W CHARLESTON BLVD.
