LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Valley Water District is assuring residents that it has not issued a boil water notice for the valley.
According to a message from the Water District shared on Twitter, the agency said that has not issued a boil water notice. LVVWD added, "Customers can drink & use tap water as normal. Our tap water meets drinking water standards."
The Water District said that social media messages or text messages "asserting a water advisory in areas of Vegas are untrue & should be considered spam."
Las Vegas Valley Water District has NOT issued a boil water notice. Customers can drink & use tap water as normal. Our tap water meets drinking water standards. Social media or texts asserting a water advisory in areas of Vegas are untrue & should be considered spam.— Las Vegas Valley Water District (@lvvwd) October 16, 2020
