LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- About 15,000 NV Energy customers were reported to be without power late Sunday night as a severe thunderstorm tore through the valley.
Outages were reported across Southern Nevada, mostly sparing the Spring Valley and southwest areas. A flash flood warning was issued through midnight across the entire Las Vegas Valley.
"Thunderstorms have caused scattered outages throughout the Las Vegas Valley. We are working to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience," the company said.
WHOA! 👀 Carlos Fonseca sent in this video of the Strat getting hit by lightning tonight. 🌩There is a flash flood warning through midnight for the Las Vegas Valley. Turn around, don't drown! #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/wKOU5L8qrf— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) July 26, 2021
Due to the storm, RTC of Southern Nevada reported power outages and flooding across "most freeways and roadways" in the valley.
#FASTALERT 10:45PM 7/25/21 =UPDATE=Power Lines Down Nevada SR163 Laughlin Hwy Closed both Directions, US-95 thru Needles Hwy.Plan other routes— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) July 26, 2021
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue reported no significant weather-related incidents, however they responded to a downed tree and light pole, power outages and a bush fire due to lightning.
FLASH FLOOD WARNING THROUGH MIDNIGHT FOR THE ENTIRE LAS VEGAS VALLEYFlash flooding is occurring or will start soon across the area. Stay safe if you have to drive and please remember to never drive over water of unknown depth. Turn around, don’t drown. #LasVegas @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/JV3xldDHCs— Sam Argier (@SamArgier) July 26, 2021
Some departure delays were reported at McCarran International Airport due to the storm. "Because a traffic management program is delaying some arriving flights, departing flight schedules may be affected. Check with your airline to determine if your flight is affected," said the FAA.
The moist weather pattern is expected to bring widespread shower and thunderstorm activity to the area through Monday night. The system is moving west from Arizona.
Thunderstorms could pack strong outflow winds as well through Monday evening.
The combination of the system and rainfall will also cool down daytime temperatures the next few days. Monday's projected high of 92 degrees F is 12 degrees below normal. Las Vegas will remain in double digits through Tuesday as the system pushes north and gets replaced by high pressure.
Wednesday and Thursday temperatures get closer to seasonal values and the atmosphere will be drier.
