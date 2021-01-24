LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- At the start of the work week, expect snow-covered roads in some of Southern Nevada's higher elevations. A winter weather advisory will go into effect at 4 a.m. Monday and last through 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Weather experts are warning that it will likely cause limited visibility on the roads, and unsafe driving conditions in some areas.
"Those streets are gonna be slippery," said Tim Szymanski, public education and information officer for Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.
A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper said in the type of winter weather Southern Nevada is about to see, the frequency of roadway crashes tends to increase.
"We don't see a lot of rainfall here in Las Vegas, so when we do get it, it causes the roadways to become very slick at first, because of the oil -- the dried oil -- so we always encourage drivers to always watch your speed," said Trooper Ashlee Wellman.
Snow not expected to collect on #LasVegas roadways.HOWEVER, that's not to say traffic won't back up during your morning commute from people slowing to take photos of falling snow. 📸❄️PLEASE PULL OVER SAFELY IF YOU TAKE PHOTOS!!#DontPhotographAndDrive #VegasWeather https://t.co/7MacDE0VwJ— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 24, 2021
A winter storm is heading our direction late Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, and it will lead to the chance for significant snowfall over parts of Southern Nevada late Sunday through Tuesday morning.
"Wear your seatbelt and keep a good amount of distance between you and the car in front of you," said Wellman.
Szymanski echoed that statement, adding that it's best to use the "times three" rule: "If you think you're gonna stop in 20 feet, picture 60 feet," said Szymanski.
Snow is expected at elevations above 2,000 feet.
Experts also recommend thinking ahead before heading into the mountains.
"Take a communications device with you. If you're going up in the rural areas, take a shovel with you, and maybe something for traction. And make sure that you have ample fuel in your car," said Szymanski.
Travel could be very difficult, especially along Nevada state roads 159, 160, and U.S. 95, according to the advisory. Major travel issues will be expected on I-15 at Mountain Pass, I-40 east of Kingman and Mt. Charleston.
"Those roadways are high-volume roadways, people traveling to and from different cities," said Wellman.
Up to an inch of snow could accumulate in the central and eastern areas of the Las Vegas Valley, including the Las Vegas Strip, Henderson and North Las Vegas.
"If anybody is involved in a collision due to inclement weather, if you can please move to the right shoulder, we please ask that you do so to prevent further collision," said Wellman.
The western and southern parts of the valley, including Pahrump, could see even more snow.
Szymanski recommended never leaving a fuel-burning space heater on for too long in your home.
He also said that if you get stuck in your car in a snow embankment, avoid leaving your car's heat on for too long with windows closed because it could cause carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide can be pushed back underneath the car and the heating system can bring those fumes back into your car.
