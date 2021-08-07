LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some students got more than just backpacks as they prepare to head back to class on Monday.
The city of North Las Vegas hosted their annual end of summer pool part, only added the element of free COVID vaccines for anyone 12 and older.
For the first time the Southern Nevada Health District partnered for the event where nurses from their mobile clinic were standing by to answer any questions.
Erin Stephens attended the event with her 17-year-old son Malachi Williams where they both received the vaccine.
"We were reluctant at first to get the vaccine because you do hear a lot of information but with school coming up and there being in person, we decided that was the best thing for him. We talked to a couple of nurses and they gave us some information, important information about why we should and how it would help protect him, his friends and family," Stephens said.
Williams had his concerns as well.
“At first I was a little anxious but I talked to some of the nurses over there – they’re great minded people and made me feel a lot better," Williams said.
He is entering his Junior year at Shadow Ridge High School playing both basketball and football. He will return to in-person learning five days a week after being virtual.
“I’m pretty excited, I have my classes and everything so, great to see my teachers," Williams said.
North Las Vegas City Councilman Scott Black said any number of people vaccinated above one is a success.
“I spoke to one of the nurses, they’ve had almost 20 people so far receive the vaccine, and that’s really great. You just talked to this awesome young man from Shadow Ridge High School who was nervous and worried but was measuring the risks and concerns with having a successful school year and football season and I really respect him for doing that," Black said.
