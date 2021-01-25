It's a snow day for some around the Las Vegas Valley.
After nearly two years of no snowfall, snow has been seen falling in neighborhoods and piling up on the nearby mountains.
The cold winter storm will continue to track across Southern Nevada through Tuesday morning. Snow levels will be falling through Monday night, bringing the chance for more snow across the Las Vegas Valley.
MOUNTAIN SPRINGS TURNED WINTER DESTINATION
The snow falling on Highway 160 was too much for some vehicles to handle, stranding some until the roads were plowed.
Once that happened, the Mountain Springs area west of Las Vegas turned into a sight-seeing destination.
“You’ve got to enjoy the winter weather,” said Jay Jiles, a Las Vegas resident who drove up to Mountain Springs to enjoy the snow.
Amy Castaldo, also from Las Vegas, agreed. She brought her kids to see and play in the snow.
“You know the kids are all stuck at home right now,” she said.
Anthony Skeirik from Henderson piled his family into their van and drove 40 minutes through rain and the snow for the experience.
“Something we don’t see all the time. We’re definitely excited to be here,” he said.
On the other hand, some people decided the risk of driving in snow was not worth it, and turned around. Road conditions were slippery and wet during the day on Monday.
WHAT'S NEXT
We've been seeing snow mix in with the showers over the Summerlin area today. As we continue to cool off tonight, snow levels will be dropping low enough that the rest of the valley has the potential for snow into Tuesday morning.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the valley where a trace to an inch is possible for much of the valley. Higher elevations like Summerlin could see upwards of one to three inches of snow.
A winter storm warning is in effect for the Spring Mountains where 12-18 inches of snow is forecast. Mountain passes heading out of the Las Vegas Valley will continue to see snow accumulation. It is expected to be tough traveling to and from Pahrump, Southern California, and Arizona.
Snowfall at Red Rock Canyon on Monday prompted officials to stop allowing visitors due to weather conditions.
This storm moves out Tuesday afternoon, setting us up for drier weather into the middle of the week.
A few mountain showers may linger on Wednesday with highs around 50°.
The next storm moves in Friday with increasing rain showers around the Las Vegas Valley. This will be a warmer system with highs back in the mid 50s. The weekend is trending dry with high temperatures holding in the mid 50s.
ELEVATION MAP
Click any location on the map and it will tell you the elevation.
With snowfall in Southern Nevada so elevation dependent, it’s a good resource to have. We’ve seen snow mix in this morning for Summerlin around 3,000 feet. As we head into tonight, snow levels will continue to fall down to around 1,800 feet. This will be low enough that any showers into Tuesday morning are expected to be in the form of snowfall for much of the Las Vegas Valley.
For the highway passes, Mountain Pass south of Primm is around 4,700 feet and Mountain Springs between Las Vegas and Pahrump is around 5,500 feet. That is why we are seeing higher accumulation in those areas.
TRAFFIC ISSUES POSSIBLE
Weather experts are warning that it will likely cause limited visibility on the roads, and unsafe driving conditions in some areas.
"Those streets are gonna be slippery," said Tim Szymanski on Sunday, public education and information officer for Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.
A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper said in the type of winter weather Southern Nevada is about to see, the frequency of roadway crashes tends to increase.
"We don't see a lot of rainfall here in Las Vegas, so when we do get it, it causes the roadways to become very slick at first, because of the oil -- the dried oil -- so we always encourage drivers to always watch your speed," said Trooper Ashlee Wellman.
Snow not expected to collect on #LasVegas roadways.HOWEVER, that's not to say traffic won't back up during your morning commute from people slowing to take photos of falling snow. 📸❄️PLEASE PULL OVER SAFELY IF YOU TAKE PHOTOS!!#DontPhotographAndDrive #VegasWeather https://t.co/7MacDE0VwJ— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 24, 2021
"Wear your seatbelt and keep a good amount of distance between you and the car in front of you," said Wellman.
Szymanski echoed that statement, adding that it's best to use the "times three" rule: "If you think you're gonna stop in 20 feet, picture 60 feet," said Szymanski.
Snow is expected at elevations above 2,000 feet.
Experts also recommend thinking ahead before heading into the mountains.
"Take a communications device with you. If you're going up in the rural areas, take a shovel with you, and maybe something for traction. And make sure that you have ample fuel in your car," said Szymanski.
Travel could be very difficult, especially along Nevada state roads 159, 160, and U.S. 95, according to the advisory. Major travel issues will be expected on I-15 at Mountain Pass, I-40 east of Kingman and Mt. Charleston.
"Those roadways are high-volume roadways, people traveling to and from different cities," said Wellman. "If anybody is involved in a collision due to inclement weather, if you can please move to the right shoulder, we please ask that you do so to prevent further collision."
Szymanski recommended never leaving a fuel-burning space heater on for too long in your home.
He also said that if you get stuck in your car in a snow embankment, avoid leaving your car's heat on for too long with windows closed because it could cause carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide can be pushed back underneath the car and the heating system can bring those fumes back into your car.
