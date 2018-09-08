LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hot temperatures are making a comeback this weekend and will last through Tuesday, FOX5 Meteorologist Les Krifaton said.
According to Krifaton, daytime highs for the weekend are trending about 10 degrees above normal as a ridge of high pressure delivers hot and dry conditions.
Starting Wednesday, cooler temperatures will start sliding into the Las Vegas region as a trough from the Pacific Northwest brings some breezy to windy conditions, Krifaton said. Temperature will drop to double digits, but will still be above normal.
The UV Index for Saturday is 9 or very high.
