LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After the Clark County School District announced new safety measures, a valley high school took a step of its own to protect campus -- and it starts with a doorbell.
“A lot of people kind of told me I was crazy,” said John Anzalone, the principal of Sierra Vista High School. “Because it’s such a big place and so many people are coming in and out.”
Sometimes the out-of-the box ideas are for the best. According to Anzalone, after a rash of security issues, Sierra Vista High School students were asking for a change.
“Kids were actually telling me that they didn’t feel safe at school,” he said. “That’s actually heartbreaking for an educator.”
That’s when Anzalone and other faculty members hit the drawing board and came up with using a doorbell monitoring system.
When visitors arrive to the school, they will see signs that point to a doorbell.
The doorbell has a camera inside of it that connects to three different receivers monitored by office staff and campus security. When a visitor rings the doorbell, they’re seen on two cameras, one in the doorbell and another in outside the gate above the doorbell for extra security.
”To kind of see if they’re maybe carrying any large bags,” said Anzalone. “Things like that.”
The cameras also help staff make sure the visitors will go to straight to the office once inside.
If they don’t go to the office, there is an additional camera inside the gate to capture where the person goes.
“Then we go and alert campus security to go and stop them,” said Anzalone.
Once inside the school grounds, it’s time for step two of the security process. A visitor must sign in and scan their ID to get a printed badge. The scanner also has an extra safety feature.
“It automatically 'red flags' anyone who is in the national sexual predator database,” said Anzalone. “So that’s another layer of security.”
Several parents said they’re happy that the school is taking extra measures to ensure safety, and students have been receptive about the changes as well.
”If the doors are wide open, it’s open for anyone to walk in at any point,” said Andrew Colman, a senior at the school. “There’s no need not to have a security system, in light of everything going on.”
Anzalone said he hopes the system will help ease any fears of students or parents, thus returning the focus to learning.
“Unless our kids feel safe and secure,” said Anzalone, “buying textbooks and pens and paper isn’t going to matter.”
The system cost just under $15,000 to fully install and included automatic door shutters.
Some of that money came out of the schools supply money, but was something they voted on.
