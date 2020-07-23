LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Parents of students within the Clark County School District are preparing for another semester at home.
"It is difficult to try to guide and engage your own child," said mother of two, Justine Adams. Adams has a teenage daughter and a son with Down syndrome. "We're going to have to support our kids more than we ever have before academically."
Like most parents, Adams wonders if virtual education will be enough, or that she will be enough.
"That is completely expected and natural at this time," said Wendy Broder-Stock. "There is such a need here in Las Vegas. There is so many families that feel like CCSD is doing everything they can but they feel like they have limited resources and there's only so much CCSD can do."
Broder-Stock was a CCSD special needs educator for 20 years. She left to start her own tutoring company, Nevada Educational Advocacy and Tutoring, or NEAT Services.
Her team of tutors work virtually and at-home with kids of all ages, levels and backgrounds. It also offers specialized training, education and assessment for children with special needs.
Broder-Stock said as a parent and educator, she understands what families are going through. But parents can take some simple steps to help get their children off to a good start.
"Make sure your child has a designated work space and that they understand this is where they're going to be doing work," said Broder-Stock. "We'd also recommend they use a curriculum. You don't have to reinvent the wheel just use some of the resources that are out there."
Broder-Stock recommend resources like Khan Academy or Freckle.
Wendy says, "It's so hard for them to make friends to being with and then to put them in this situation where they're being quarantined at home. So there are options out there... there are games that kids can play with each other virtually."
Broder-Stock is taking on new clients and is also hiring tutors. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.