LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- New year, new mom. A few women throughout the Las Vegas Valley rang in the new year by giving new life.
According to press releases from the hospitals, more than a few babies will share the birthday of Jan. 1, 2019:
Sunrise Children’s Hospital
- Santiago Sanchez was born in Sunrise Children's Hospital at 2:24 a.m. weighing 7 lbs. 2oz. and measuring 19 ¾ in – and is the third child of Diana Patricia Barraza-Lopez. The baby’ father is Teodoro.
Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican, Siena Campus
- Baby Olivia Nori was born to parents Acacia LaPlante and Antonio Balasquide at 2:30 a.m. She is 19.5 inches long and weighs 8 lbs. 2 oz. Both parents and the baby are doing well, the release said.
MountainView Hospital
- James Smith, Jr. was born at 6:37 a.m., weighing 7 lbs. 1.9oz. and measuring 20 in. The was the fifth baby of Sharae Banks.
Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Siena Liwanag-Lingat, born at 7:27 a.m., weighing 5 lbs. 7 oz. and measuring 18 1/4 in is the first baby of Ronnie Liwanag. Ronnie’s partner is Marie Lingat.
