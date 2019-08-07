LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Valley home prices continue to be higher than they were a year ago but show stability, according to a report released by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors on Tuesday.
The median price for single-family homes in Southern Nevada in July was $303,000, up 4.5 percent from July 2018 at $290,000, GLVAR said.
The median price of condos and townhomes sold in July was $175,000, up 5.4 percent from $166,000 in July 2018.
“We’re running out of synonyms for stable,” said 2019 GLVAR President Janet Carpenter in a statement. “Local home prices are appreciating, but at a more gradual rate than they have been in many years. As we’ve been saying for months, the local housing market hasn’t been this stable in nearly 20 years.”
GLVAR said home prices had been soaring since early 2012, when the median price of a single-family home in Southern Nevada was $118,000 in January 2012. The median price peaked in June 2006 with a price of $315,000 before the Great Recession.
The total number of local homes, condos and townhomes sold during July was 3,883.
GLVAR reported 7,808 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer in July.
Other highlights from GLVAR in July include:
• The total value of local real estate transactions tracked through the MLS during July was more than $1.1 billion for homes and nearly $133 million for condos, high-rise condos and townhomes. Compared to one year ago, total sales values in July were up 7.2% for homes, but down 2.4% for condos and townhomes.
• Homes and condos are selling at a slower pace than last year at this time. In July, 78.0% of all existing local homes and 74.3% of all existing local condos and townhomes sold within 60 days. That compares to one year ago, when 89.0% of all existing local homes and 89.5% of all existing local condos and townhomes sold within 60 days.
