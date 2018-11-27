LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new report shows that the Las Vegas metro area was at the top of the list for home price appreciation year-over-year in September.
According to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index, home prices saw a 13.9 percent spike from September 2017 to September 2018.
“It’s getting pretty expensive,” first time home buyer Ben Sisley said. “We’re trying to find something around $250,000. We’re looking for good value.”
Sinsley is set to marry his fiancé Kim Paragas in September 2019. The couple has a one-year-old boy and would like the home to include a nursery and office.
“We’ve been looking for 3 months now.”
Sinsley and his fiancé’s struggle to find a good home for a decent price reflects a larger, on-going trend.
“It is a seller’s market,” Key Realty Southwest realtor Randy Maher said.
The new S&P report, which lists 20 major cities, shows that home prices in the Las Vegas Metro area rose more than any other major city.
“You had a shortage of inventory for the first part of the year and a ton of buyers,” Maher said.
Maher said a lot of his clients are interested in the Henderson and Summerlin areas.
“Green Valley Ranch and East of the M Casino.”
Housing supply is still somewhat tight but Maher said that has changed in the last couple of months.
“It’s sort of turning a little but you’re seeing more buyers in the market and inventory increasing.”
