Bundle up, Las Vegas! The valley will see its first freeze of the fall season on Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
With low temps expected between 25-35 degrees Thursday morning, the weather service is advising Las Vegas Valley residents to protect sensitive plants, exposed pipes and outdoor pets.
⚠️ FREEZE WARNING THURS⚠️— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 29, 2019
The Las Vegas valley will see its first freeze of Fall Thursday morning 🥶
Remember to protect pipes, plants and pets! 🚰🐴🌵#VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/VnBoHntD8Q
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue suggests you check your heating equipment ahead of the expected freeze to make sure everything works properly.
LVFR offered some suggestions and safety tips:
- Furnaces have been sitting unused for over six months in most buildings and probably have accumulated a buildup of dust from sitting. The first time the burners are used, they will begin to burn off that accumulation which will result in a burning smell, even possibly producing a light white haze in the building. This is normal and will continue until the residue is burned away. You do not need to call 9-1-1.
- If you turn on your furnace and it makes noises, smells like something is burning and smoke starts to come out the vents and continues to get thicker, leave the building immediately and call 9-1-1.
If you plan to use a space heater, make sure it is kept at least three feet from anything that can burn like bedding, furniture or curtains. Space heaters should be plugged directly into a wall outlet, do not use extension cords. Never leave a space heater operating unattended. If you leave the room, it should be shut off. Always unplug space heaters when not in use.
If you plan to use the fireplace, make sure the damper is open (the trap door at the top, inside the fireplace.) Use the fireplace properly. If it is a solid fuel fireplace, you can use logs inside for fuel. If it is a natural gas only fireplace, nothing that can burn should be put in the fireplace. There is a small metal plate on the fireplace which will indicate what type it is: solid fuel or gas only. Never use the fireplace with the damper closed; carbon monoxide will build up in the building, which could lead to deadly consequences.
Outside cooking devices such as barbecues, hibachis or camping stoves should never be used inside a building for heating. Using the oven for heating is not suggested.
