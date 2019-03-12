LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas valley teacher was arrested Monday on child pornography charges.
James Russell, 49, was booked into Henderson Detention Center Monday for one count possession of child pornography and one count distributing child pornography.
Clark County School District confirmed Tuesday that Russell was a teacher at Sandy Miller Academy for International Studies in Las Vegas starting on Aug. 1, 2018. Russell was assigned to home on March 5.
The website for Sandy Miller Academy suggests Russell taught the fourth grade.
Russell is set to appear in court March 14 at 9:00 a.m.
