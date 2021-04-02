HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Churches in the valley are getting ready for the first in-person Easter Sunday service since 2019.
“Normally on Easter Sunday this sanctuary would be filled with people,” said Dr. Adrian Doll, pastor and head of staff at Green Valley Presbyterian Church.
This year, Dr. Doll said capacity restrictions won’t allow for a traditional Easter Sunday service.
Masks will be required throughout the service as they are in most places.
“With our maximum occupancy now of only one hundred, we have created overflow seating in our with a large flat screen tv in our fellowship hall,” said Dr. Doll.
At Green Valley United Methodist, overflow seating will be in the parking lot and people will be asked to make a reservation to attend the service ahead of time.
“If you are able to come, you should register for your attendance and if you are able to bring your own chairs, that would be great,” said Reverend Mary Dotson, the pastor at Green Valley United Methodist Church.
Dotson said she is asking her church members not to sing this Easter sunday to limit the chance of spreading the virus and will also require temperature checks.
At Green valley Presbyterian, neither temperature checks or reservations are required and singing will be allowed.
“We are not going to tap someone on the shoulder and say, ‘don’t sing,” said Dr. Doll.
Instead people will be asked to stay seated during the hymnals and keep their masks on.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas said singing will be allowed and temperature checks will be taken at the door.
Reservations may be required at some parishes depending the size.
“That will depend on the parish and if they feel that is needed to control that safe social distancing,” said Monsignor Greg Gordon of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas.
Parishioners are encouraged to call ahead of Easter Sunday to learn what their church requires for admittance.
Basically prepare the money plates for service towards a holiday that was made up years ago and isn't even in the Bible! Funny how they rush to get ready huh???
