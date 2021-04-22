VALET PARKING

A sign points shoppers to the valet parking on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2013, in Atlanta. 

 (AP Photo/David Goldman)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas valet company is hosting a hiring event on April 28 at Downtown Grand.

LAZ Parking announced on Thursday that the team would be looking for the following positions:

  • valet attendants
  • garage and lot attendants
  • cashiers
  • supervisors

Positions will fill vacancies at properties in downtown Las Vegas and Hoover Dam, according to the company.

DETAILS

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Interviews taking place at the Downtown Grand Valet - 206 N 3rd Street

Interested? Check out: www.LAZParking.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.