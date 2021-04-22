LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas valet company is hosting a hiring event on April 28 at Downtown Grand.
LAZ Parking announced on Thursday that the team would be looking for the following positions:
- valet attendants
- garage and lot attendants
- cashiers
- supervisors
Positions will fill vacancies at properties in downtown Las Vegas and Hoover Dam, according to the company.
DETAILS
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Interviews taking place at the Downtown Grand Valet - 206 N 3rd Street
Interested? Check out: www.LAZParking.com
