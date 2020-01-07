LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- From sorting mail to delivering packages in the heat, being a mail carrier in the Las Vegas Valley is no easy task.
For Matthew Richter, he's been doing this for the past 33 years. Except he walks every route he delivers to so he can get to know his customers.
"As mailmen we get to know our customers on the route," Richter said.
Richter took interest in one house in particular, Joan & Ken's. Joan was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.
"He knew my wife was diagnosed with lung cancer 2.5 years ago," Joan's husband Ken said. "When we would see him on the street while he was delivering our mail he would always ask about her."
Richter made sure to stop by her door every now and then to just ask how she was doing to make sure she was okay.
"So, when I see him everyday, every once in a while, I want to check and make sure they are doing okay ... to make sure everything’s alright in the household because she wasn’t doing so well," Richter said.
Despite Joan's passing in October of 2019, Richter still makes it a point to stop by and say hello from time to time on his daily route.
"She passed away a couple of months ago. He continued to ask and a couple times he would ring the bell and ask how I was doing. So, he’s been very supportive," Ken said. "I appreciate his support. It's comforting to know that somebody’s around."
But Richter doesn't stop with just Joan and Ken, Richter goes the extra mile delivering more than just mail to every one of his customers.
"As a human being, it's nice to know that somebody cares. We are in every address everyday and building those relationships when something like this happens. It's just to let them know we care. It goes a long way," Richter said.
