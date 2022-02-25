LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People in Las Vegas are expected to come together this weekend to show support for Ukraine.
Las Vegas resident Maryna Whelan was born and raised in Odessa, a port city in the Ukraine. From ages 16 to 33, Whelan lived in the capital city of Kiev. Currently, Whelan has a condo in the Ukraine. Her parents, brother and his family remain in the Kherson region in southern Ukraine.
Whelan said she hasn't slept for the past two days.
“I’m terrified and I’m really afraid to hear that someone died or someone was killed," Whelan said.
Whelan's family lives on the outskirts of Kherson where intense fighting has taken place.
"When my brother gave me a call he told me 'Maryna it’s a nightmare, remember the bridge nearby Kherson? It’s completely destroyed. There’s a lot of dead people all over the bridge. From the Russia side, from the Ukrainian side and we see the rockets flying like three meters away from our house,” Whelan said.
Whelan's three-year-old son asked her a heartbreaking questions.
“He reached me out and told...Mommy, is my Ukrainian grandma going to die?,” Whelan said.
She said if she could she would be over there now. Her family has no intention on fleeing.
“They told me this is our land, this is the place that we were born and raised and we’re going to stand until we die," Whelan said.
Whelan said what is happening to Ukraine could happen to any country.
“I have so many friends in Russia, I have so many friends in the U.S. and everyone keeps silent. No one can stand up and say what the hell is going on?,” Whelan said.
Whelan plans on attending a local event called Peaceful Meeting Against War in Ukraine. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m.. Supporters are gathering at 3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard, near the Linq.
“No one wants this war, no one wants family to die you know. Please raise your voice, don’t keep silent and together we stand," Whelan said.
