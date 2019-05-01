LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Uber drivers can now get an undergraduate degree with tuition fully covered by the ride-share company.
In a release sent Wednesday, Uber said the Wednesday launch of the Uber Pro program will allow eligible drivers to complete courses for an undergraduate degree through Arizona State University's online program tuition free.
Drivers can also transfer tuition coverage to their spouse, domestic partner, child, sibling, parent, legal guardian or dependent, Uber said.
The Uber Pro program is available to drivers with low cancellation rates, a minimum 4.85 rating and a completion of 3,000 lifetime trips, the release said.
Eligible drivers can choose from more than 80 undergraduate degrees, different English language courses tailored to their skill level, or receive a certificate in entrepreneurship.
In addition to the tuition benefits, Uber Pro drivers will also be eligible for 5 percent cash back with the Uber Visa debit card, faster airport pickups at select airports, priority support and free dent repair, according to the release.
Uber said eligible drivers will also receive 25 percent off standard car maintenance.
