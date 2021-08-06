LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An Uber driver reunited with the family that gave her a $2,000 tip, and the meeting was a year-and-a-half in the making.
FOX5 was there as Charlestein Dantzler met up with Linda Fowler. They have kept in contact since first meeting on December 31, 2019.
"You don't find too many people like that. I am forever blessed," Dantzler said.
"[She is] hardworking. A go-getter. A great mom," Linda Fowler said.
FOX5 met Dantzler in January 2020, after an incredible surprise tip on New Year's Eve. Watch Story here: Uber Driver Gets Large Tip
During the drive, the single mother shared with the family her goals of buying herself a car and moving into a better apartment for her family, while working two jobs. She had to rent a car from Uber to be able to work.
"[The father] asked me, what do I need? ... He's like, 'I'm giving you two thousand dollars,'" Dantzler said back in our first interview.
Finally, Fowler said what inspired them to be so generous.
"She was just trying to make [life] better for herself. We were so impressed," Fowler said.
While the bank could not process more than $1,000 at first, the Fowler family found Dantzler to give her the promised other half.
Dantzler was able to afford a new car two months after the gift.
The families have kept in touch, and went out to dinner for their reunion. Dantzler hopes to visit them sometime soon, as they live out of state.
