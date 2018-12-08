LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When Las Vegas' minor league baseball team gets back in the diamond in April, it will be as the Las Vegas Aviators.
For the last 18 years, the Pacific Coast League team has been the Las Vegas 51s. Before that, they were called the Stars from the team's inception in 1983.
The announcement and logo debut were made at the Las Vegas Ballpark near Downtown Summerlin. The $150 million park is expected to open in time for the team's opening game on April 9 against the Sacramento Rivercats.
In the announcement, the new name was tied to the history of Howard Hughes, the team owners' namesake and early Las Vegas developer.
A large portion of Hughes' business interests was in aviation, lending to the 2004 biopic, "The Aviator," starring Leonardo DiCaprio.
“Hughes’ vision and ambition was unmatched,” said David Weinreb, CEO of The Howard Hughes Corporation. “That, along with his imprint on Las Vegas, where his legacy has helped shape the community for decades, makes the decision to name the team in his honor an easy one. The Las Vegas Aviators is the perfect name for the city’s oldest professional sports team, one that is now launching a new chapter with a state-of-the-art stadium in Summerlin and a new major league affiliation.”
The team previously announced the new Triple-A affiliate it the Oakland Athletics, leaving its partnership with the New York Mets.
Merchandise and ticket sales are available at AviatorsLV.com.
