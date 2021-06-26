LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas TransPride Center cut the ribbon on a new facility in downtown on Saturday.
The new center near 9th Street and Gass Avenue will offer weekly lunches, support groups, a food pantry and other services to the trans community. The opening event was led by Executive Director Reverend Jamie Lee Sprague-Ballou.
Thank you for bringing pride, awareness, remembrance, celebration, & empowerment to our fellow Nevadans. I look forward to the services & the impact this center will continue to provide to our Transgender community & our State – Thank you! #Pride pic.twitter.com/ox7UzIzmIK— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 26, 2021
For supporters of the organization, the new facility represents a major step toward acceptance for trans people in Las Vegas.
"It really shows that it's being more accepted, and that the transgender community themselves always struggle, but especially it seems like in Las Vegas, they struggle a lot," said David Ballou. "And so the fact that we're in a bigger space just shows that we're growing. We're getting more support."
He added that one of their major goals going forward is to connect trans people with job opportunities.
"I am deeply grateful for this center & its mission of working alongside the larger LGBTQ+ community as it will unquestionably bring us all closer together and help create safe spaces for those that need it the most," said Governor Steve Sisolak.
The center can be found at 727 S. 9th Street, unit B. For more information, click here.
