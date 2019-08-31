LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A valley school is teaching people how to react and even save lives in they are confronted by an active shooter.
CRI Counter Terrorism Training said they see an uptick in interest after mass shootings. That’s why they created classes meant for the average person to learn realistic things to do, even under pressure.
“We’re learning what to do in those first few minutes, when an attack takes place all the way up to when law enforcement arrives,” Jr. Vice President Harrison Arager said.
The team at CRI said people always need to keep their eyes and ears open.
“Out of 12, 15 people in the room, somebody's quick action within five seconds stopped the rest of everybody from getting hit,” Arager said after doing a demonstration.
CRI teaches people how to react in several scenarios. They’ve built mock homes and offices.
“There’s different types of attacks, shootings, they’re using different equipment now,” Arager said.
And they teach how to defend yourself, whether it’s a mass shooting or a smaller attack like an armed robbery.
“A lot of people will be in shock, they won't help out, they won't take charge,” Arager said.
If some of the moves look and feel awkward, CRI said that’s normal.
“A lot of people don't have training at all, they don't even know what a gun looks like or what it sounds like,” Arager said. “So here, we'll do some sound demonstrations. We'll put a weapon in their hand to know actually how it works, what it feels like.”
That’s why repetition is so important.
“Some is better than none and training once a week, once a month is a little bit better than not doing it at all,” he said.
Teresa and Ken live and work in Las Vegas. They said they’ve been thinking about taking this class for a long time.
“Moments is all you have,” Teresa said.
And they’re glad they finally did.
“The hands-on was definitely worthwhile,” they said. “It was phenomenal because watching videos and PowerPoints, things like that don't really do anything until you actually face someone.”
CRI said you should always get out or hid first. But if there’s no other option, the more comfortable you get with defense tactics, the easier it will be to react with a clear mind.
“Once you take that step forward, I have some training, more people will then offer their support even if it's just basic CPR,” Arager said.
CRI also visits local churches, synagogues and other businesses to train people. If you want to learn more or take a class, click here.
