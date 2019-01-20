LAS VEGAS -- Nine people have been killed on Las Vegas valley roads so far this year -- and Las Vegas police say this could be the deadliest year yet for fatalities.
Buckle your seat belt, wear a helmet, put down the phone, don’t drink and drive: Those are the messages Metro police keep saying.
But after a deadly start to the new year, traffic safety officials say something has to change.
“We have seen more pleas [from police],” Nevada State Department of Traffic Safety PIO Andrew Bennett said. “If begging would get us to zero fatalities, I'd do it everyday.”
Zero Fatalities: it’s more than just a slogan to Bennett.
“Our goal in the state of Nevada is zero fatalities and unfortunately that goal of zero only lasted one day, 18 hours, 52 minutes,” he said.
Of the nine deadly crashes, half of those happened in just one weekend alone. While the numbers may be shocking, Bennett said they are seeing progress in one problem area that they’ve been targeting.
“We’ve seen less impairment, which has been great,” Bennett said. “We've seen only one impairment crash here in Southern Nevada recently.”
At least four of the nine crashes involved a bicyclist or motorcyclist. In most of the cases, police said someone failed to yield, turning and hitting someone else.
“We’ve seen an incredible amount of fatalities at intersections,” Bennett said. “People continue to run red lights, continue to speed through those intersections.”
Around 25% of crashes happen at intersections in the valley each year.
Metro police said part of the problem is the valley’s population boom. More and more people are calling Las Vegas home. And at this rate, officers need more resources to respond to every crash and enforce safety.
“We had a 2% population growth last year,” Bennett said. “We had another 2% population growth the year before that, so that's 4% of new Nevadans on our roadways.”
That’s why law enforcement agencies are working together and pleading to the public to turn things around.
“Traffic safety is a measure of seconds,” Bennett said. “It's whether you decide to go for that yellow or possibly red. It's a few miles an hour over the speed limit. And we need to make that plea to the community at large so that people understand when they're just going to the grocery store, dropping their kids off at school, that's an opportunity for traffic safety.”
The Department of Traffic Safety is working on a bill that would make red light cameras and speed cameras legal. That will be on the table this legislative session.
