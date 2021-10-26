LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas toy store owner said he’s ready for the busy holiday season even with ongoing supply chain issues.
Brad Howard, owner of Brad’s Toys and Collectibles, said he anticipated the situation earlier this year when his normal deliveries started slowing down.
“Everything we were getting was just a few months behind what it should have been,” said Howard. “So I really jumped on this and ordered in bigger numbers."
Howard has four locations in the valley. He said he's confident he can last through the holiday season as long as the big box stores don’t run out.
“We have a pretty deep inventory at the moment,” he said.
His Boulder Highway location is moving and will reopen at Windmill and Bermuda this weekend. The new store will be four times bigger than the Boulder Highway location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.