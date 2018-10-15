LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hooray for kids! Kappa Toys brings even more toys as it adds to its collection and square footage with the new store at Fashion Show Mall.
Toy curator and founder, Lizzy Newsome got her start opening the original Kappa Toys inside Container Park in 2014 with husband Trevor Yopp. After four years and a successful pop-up shop, Kappa Toys is ready to share their toy collection with the masses.
This 3,000 square foot tactile-based toy store is beaming with never-before-seen international and national collectibles combined with carefully curated selections of nostalgic classics. With more than 2,000 toys in stock, Kappa Toys has a toy for every child, even those who are kids at heart.
Exclusive to the new location, Kappa Toys will debut their tokidoki Shop in Shop, a towering display featuring a lineup of items from this global design brand ranging from apparel, toys, keychains and limited edition bags. Also debuting is the dedicated San-X section, brimming with imported favorites from Japan including Rilakkuma, Summiko Gurashi and assorted Amuse Plush – kawaii fans of all ages will be transported!
Prices are inclusive of all budgets and include toy selections such as Green Toys, plenty of “shokugan,” or surprise boxes, Totoro items, Metal Earth building sets, science-based projects, fantasy and superhero novelties, puzzles, yo-yos, wind-up toys, action figures, pranks, plush toys, collectables, accessories, coloring books made in the U.S., international brands, new and classic board games and so much more.
Kappa Toys is located inside the Fashion Show on the second floor, next to Saks Fifth Avenue.
