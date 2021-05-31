LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As travelers head out of town on Memorial Day, authorities are reporting major traffic backups.
As of 12:45 p.m., I-15 back-up was at about 26 miles, according to RTC.
#FASTALERT5/31/2021 12:45 PMHeavy Traffic I-15 South to California26 Mile Back-UpExpect Long Delays— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) May 31, 2021
NHP said traffic was already backed six miles shortly after 7 a.m. By 8 a.m., traffic was backed up 13 miles to Jean.
NHP suggested using SR 160 to W. Bell Vista Ave. in Pahrump before getting on route 127 in California to get to Baker.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
