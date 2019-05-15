LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas toddler found dead in a bathtub over the weekend was identified Wednesday by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Kiersten Linette Boedicker, 2, was found floating face-up in her bathtub after her mother, Linette Boedicker, 44, called 9-1-1 to report her daughter had drowned on May 11.
The coroner's office said cause and manner of death were pending.
The mother faces an open murder charge after police responded to the Sunrise Terrace Apartments at 2855 N. Walnut Road, near Pecos Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, at about 3 p.m. Saturday.
While on the phone, the dispatcher tried to instruct Boedicker to take her child out of the tub and perform CPR, but the instructions were ignored, LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said.
Boedicker's bail was set to $1 million on Tuesday. Her next court appearance was set for May 17.
