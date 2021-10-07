LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, in partnership with the city of Las Vegas Office of Cultural Affairs and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 76, will co-host the first Southern Nevada Veterans Creative Arts Competition next summer.
The event will take place on June 25, 2022, at Charleston Heights Arts Center, located at 800 Brush Street, Las Vegas, NV 89107.
According to a news release, the event will celebrate and showcase the works of local artists and musicians. It is open to veterans treated in the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care system.
Entrants can compete in more than 130 categories including:
- creative writing
- dance
- drama
- music
Veterans may exhibit their artwork and original writings or perform musical, dance or dramatic selections in a live stage show performance.
The deadline to register is May 1, 2022, and all artwork entered must have been completed after April 1, 2021. Winners will be eligible to compete in the 2022 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival against Veterans from other VA medical facilities across the nation.
All who enter must be enrolled to receive care at a VA medical facility before entering the competition.
VASNHS said it will provide updates on the competition in the near future.
For more information, visit their blog.
