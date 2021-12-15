LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas is set to host arguably the biggest game in sports.
The National Football League (NFL) announced on Wednesday that Sin City will officially host the NFL's 2024 Super Bowl. The game is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024.
Super Bowl LVIII (Super Bowl 58) was initially awarded to New Orleans. However, when the NFL went to a 17-game regular season schedule, it pushed the date of the "Big Game" back one week. Pushing the game back one week meant it would coincide with Mardi Gras in New Orleans.
As a result, the NFL said that the Big Easy will get to host a future Super Bowl, which opened the door for Las Vegas to put in a bid to host the game.
The move to award Las Vegas the Super Bowl came after the NFL owners met in Dallas, Texas, and voted to approve the move. The owners voted unanimously 32-0 in favor of Las Vegas hosting Super Bowl 58.
“I am thrilled to help announce that Las Vegas will be the site of the 2024 Super Bowl,” said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, in whose district the game will be played. “This is the exact type of event and economic activity that was envisioned in the early days of Allegiant Stadium. I am particularly excited for what this means for our local community: $500 million in total economic impact, thousands of jobs, opportunities for small and minority-owned businesses, and the chance to showcase what we all know is the ‘Greatest Arena On Earth.’”
Super Bowl 58 will be held at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.