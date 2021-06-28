LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Hockey League on Monday announced that Las Vegas will host the NHL All-Star game in 2022.
The City of Las Vegas and the @GoldenKnights will host the 2022 @Honda #NHLAllStar Weekend at “The Fortress,” T-Mobile Arena.More info: https://t.co/YwEjrz4yiX pic.twitter.com/0ze2etO8te— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 28, 2021
According to the NHL, the 2022 All-Star Weekend will take place at the Golden Knights' T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip.
The league said it will be scheduled during its traditional midway point of the NHL regular season.
The 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend will include the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ and the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game, and will feature various hockey-themed events, entertainment and activities.
Confirmed dates for the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend will be announced when available, according to the NHL.
In addition, Las Vegas is also set to host the NFL Draft and the NFL Pro Bowl in 2022.
According to Clark County, the dates for the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas have been set for April 28-30.
