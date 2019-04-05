LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thieves are targeting video doorbells in east Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed several reports of people’s doorbells being stolen off their homes.
"I felt violated I guess -- in the sense that your personal space is about to be violated or somebody is trying to break into a place that's not theirs," said one victim who didn’t want to be named.
He said it happened around 1:30 in the morning Sunday. He said he heard a sound like someone trying to bust through the front of his house and, at the time, he assumed the worst was about to happen.
He said he white-knuckled a baseball bat, eyes fixed on his front door until police arrived. Only then did he determine that his video doorbell was missing.
"The doorbell was anchored into a two by four and I'm just amazed that he was able to yank that out in just four or five seconds," he said.
The victim’s camera captured an image of a man prying his doorbell off moments before it went online.
He said he turned the images over to police that night and an officer came back later that morning to check on them.
"He came back at 6:30 in the morning and say, hey, the image you captured of this guy -- you might want to burn it on a DVD and drop it off at the station because there are reports that he hit some other properties in the middle of the night about a mile away from here."
LVMPD are encouraging people with video doorbells to note the serial number of their device in case it pops up on Craigslist or Ebay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.