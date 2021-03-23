LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas teens Aiyana Castro and Bella Hawkins are kicking off a bike drive to help combat mental health struggles with youth in the community.
The two teens organized “A & B’s Bike Spring Fling” to collect new or gently used bikes to distribute on May 1. The goal is to collect 200+ bikes, but with over 400 applicants in the first week, they are hoping to collect even more with the help of the community.
Those looking to donate have through April 30.
Bikes can be donated in person to the girls, by scheduling an individual donation drop-off/pick up appointment; or they can be brought to the donation event scheduled for April 24 in North Las Vegas (Location TBD).
Monetary donations can be sent via the following payment services: PayPal abbikespringfling@gmail.com.
Venmo @AiyanaBella-Castro. Cash/check donations can be delivered to the girls directly; contact them to schedule.
Nominations for receiving a bike on distribution day are being submitted through the following google form: https://forms.gle/KZhPZ4UqEU4DMEgr9
Bike recipients will be chosen based on the following criteria: order of nomination received and size of bike requested. Need level of nominee may be considered as well.
The pair are currently looking for sponsors for a few event organizational expenses such as 1 month storage unit rental for storing bike donations; and U-Haul rental fees for transporting bikes to and from storage unit. Sponsors can contact A & B at abbikespringfling@gmail.com or through their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/abbikespringfling to join the cause.
